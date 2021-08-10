Storm Keating's fans can't get over baby Coco's eyes in adorable photo Storm is mum to two children

Storm Keating is a doting mum to two children, Cooper, four, and Coco, one, and she loves sharing photos of her brood on her social media.

MORE: Storm Keating on why she's 'grateful' for husband Ronan and the perils of lockdown parenting – exclusive

On Tuesday, she melted hearts with the sweetest picture of baby Coco, but fans couldn't get over the young girl's blue eyes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Storm Keating celebrates daughter's first birthday

The mum-of-two uploaded a shot of her baby girl from a family holiday, with Coco sat near a tennis court, wearing an adorable blue hat with a cherry on it.

"This face. My heart. #cocoknoxkeating," is all the loving mum captioned the shot, but her many followers went wild in the comments.

"Her eyes are as blue as the ocean... beautiful," observed one, while a second wrote: "Her eyes ....yeah she could have anything she wanted my heart."

A third added: "Storm, her eyes! Stunning," and posted a blue heart emoji alongside their comment.

Fans loved Coco's eyes

A fourth had a lot of praise for the family, as they wrote: "An absolute Beauty! Blessed with fabulous playful caring older brothers & sisters all finished off with Love filled coatings of sparkly dust from Mama & Papa! A very special pic!"

MORE: Storm Keating hits back at 'judgemental' trolls after harsh bikini photo remark

MORE: Storm Keating's homemade birthday cake for Jack will divide fans

Although Storm is mum to two children, her husband, Ronan Keating, shares three children, Jack, Missy and Ali with his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly.

Storm has a close bond with her stepchildren, and Missy even commented: "THIS," alongside a string of heart emojis on the post.

Earlier this year, Missy celebrated her 20th birthday, and the 39-year-old treated her to her "first-ever" gluten-free birthday cake.

The Australian fashion designer showed off her culinary creation on Instagram, which was a Victoria sponge cake covered with vanilla buttercream icing and berries, as well as a pretty purple streak around the outside.

Storm is also shares son Cooper with Ronan

Although the stunning birthday cake looks like it belonged in a bakery, Storm revealed she was "nervous" about her family tradition after Missy changed her diet.

"As we said goodbye to the remnants of Missy's birthday cake last night, I realised I really should share the fantastic GLUTEN FREE recipe I used to make it. Because as many of you know, when the birthdays come around in this family - I bake a cake.

"I always have because that’s what my mum did (as did hers) it's a family tradition and I remember how much we all used to love her special cakes as kids.

"However @missyykeating threw me a curve ball this year as she's gone #glutenfree so I was tasked with my very first GF cake ever. I was nervous I won't lie, because I hadn't had the time to trial any recipes, so spent a good amount of time on Google researching recipes and trying to make a choice based on not much else but the word of whoever was selling it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.