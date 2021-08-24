Alex Jones shares photos from labour after welcoming baby girl

Alex Jones and Charlie Thomson had an exciting Saturday as they welcomed a baby girl into the world. The couple were already parents to two sons, Teddy, four, and Kit, two.

Alex confirmed the news on Tuesday, and later shared some videos and photos from her labour process, including one of Charlie taking a small nap.

Charlie made the Welsh presenter giggle while she was in a birthing room, as he started rearranging things on the shelf before things got too much and he had a doze.

As he slept on the bed, Alex joked: "But even he got a bit bored as we waited for contractions. Reminded him later of how many babies have probably been born on that beanbag!"

She then shared a photo of as she went into labour, and captioned it: "Finally we had a bit of action. Got to love a bit of gas and air…"

The star also posted a heartwarming photo of her holding her newborn daughter as she breastfed, and a picture of midwife Audrey, who helped deliver the baby.

Alex welcomed a baby girl

She finished the photo series with a picture of her, Charlie and their newborn in the elevator, leaving the hospital, and she lovingly wrote: "Eventually we got to take her home to meet her brothers."

In a post announcing her daughter's birth, the 44-year-old gushed: "We have some news... Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21.

"Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can’t believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

Confirming they will announce the name shortly, the proud mum added: "It still doesn't feel real!!! Thank you to everyone at the Queen Charlotte hospital for all your support again, especially super midwife Audrey. Name will be incoming soon xx."

Celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to react, with co-host Ronan Keating writing: "Congratulations to you all. Amazing news." Stacey Dooley added a string of love heart emojis. Charlotte Hawkins remarked: "Wonderful news, big congratulations!! Much love."

The couple are yet to announce a name for their young girl

The couple announced their pregnancy in March with an adorable black-and-white snap of their family.

The sweet photograph saw Alex and Charlie beam at the camera, with the TV star holding her youngest son. Her other child held aloft a sign which simply read: "Coming soon… Baby number 3."

On 6 August, the presenter bid an emotional farewell to the One Show viewers as she prepared to take her maternity leave. "And just like that it’s time to say goodbye to the show temporarily and get ready to welcome our little girl," she wrote.

"Thank you to everyone who sent their best wishes tonight."

