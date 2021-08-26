Disney launches A-list ‘World Princess Week' for isolated and seriously ill children in hospitals Disney is saying hello to kindness. Here’s how to get involved…

In a global first for the brand, Disney has launched a special World Princess Week, which is aimed at inspiring small acts of kindness around the globe.

Backed by pop star and The Voice coach Anne-Marie and Olympian athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, World Princess Week will kick off with a pledge to deliver 45,000 ‘Moments that Matter’ for isolated and seriously ill children in hospitals and hospices around the world. These will take the form of Princess-themed adventure packs to help bring comfort and provide inspiration.

To support the initiative, British singer Anne Marie will host an intimate acoustic performance of some of her most popular singles, which will be screened to children in hospital and on Disney Junior’s UK YouTube channel. How sweet!

Meanwhile, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who recently competed in the 2020 Olympics, will take part in a story reading of Moana’s tale from Tales of Courage and Kindness – an online story collection featuring 14 brand new Disney Princess stories.

Disney fans are also being treated to kindness activity tutorials across the brand’s social channels, including how to make Cinderella-inspired kindness cards for friends, or how to bake Tiana’s beignets for loved ones. Perfect for both adults and children alike!

Tasia Filippatos, Senior VP, Consumer Products EMEA at Disney said, “Courage and kindness are universally important qualities that are just as relevant for adults as they are for young children. We hope that families will help celebrate ‘World Princess Week’ by sharing their own small acts of kindness to help make the world a kinder place.”

