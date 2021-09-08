Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender welcome baby after four years of marriage

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender have confirmed the happy news that they have welcomed a baby.

The intensely private couple, who married in 2017, were rumored to have had a baby during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Swedish actress has now shared the wonderful news admitting that she now has "a whole new understanding of life in general".

"That's pretty beautiful, and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future", she told People magazine, adding that she couldn't speak to how it had changed her life because she was "enjoying finding it out in the moment right now, more than anything."

The couple tied the knot in Spain in 2017

The two fell in love while playing husband and wife in The Light Between Oceans in 2014, and later tied the knot in Ibiza, Spain in October 2017.

Alicia, who will next be seen in Blue Bayou, and Michael exchanged vows at the picturesque farmstead La Granja.

Ahead of the ceremony, the Hollywood stars celebrated their impending nuptials with a catamaran trip around the Mediterranean Sea joined by their friends and loved ones.

"I feel I'm more happy and content than I've ever been," she shared in 2018, adding that they both knew that "life is about a lot more than work, but if it's also your biggest passion, of course it's something you enjoy talking about."

The pair are now raising their child in Lisbon, with Alicia sharing that Michael had mentioned he always loved the Portuguese city and that they had friends who lived in Europe. "When I met my husband three and a half years ago, he had mentioned he’d been to Lisbon and loved it, and I knew friends who were moving out there. And that was a time when I was just starting to feel really at home in London. But after Brexit I think I was like, 'Meh, you know what, I want to stay in Europe,'" she told Elle.

