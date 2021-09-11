Peter Andre's wife Emily shares rare photo of son Theo and fans are seriously impressed Emily and Peter share two children together

Peter Andre's wife Emily Macdonagh has shared a rare photo of their youngest child for the most adorable reason.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday afternoon, Emily posted a snap that showed four-year-old Theo holding up a huge home-grown vegetable.

She captioned the photo: "Had to share this pic of little Theo so proud of the cucumber we grew in the garden! Bless him."

Emily's followers and friends were seriously impressed and took to the comment section below the post to congratulate young Theo on his green fingers.

One wrote: "Wow!! That's massive! Well done Theo!" Another said: "Amazing! How cute. I can imagine he's over the moon," and a third added: "Incredible!"

Young Theo was proud of the cucumber that he had grown himselff

Peter and his NHS doctor spouse wed in 2015 and also share daughter Amelia, seven. Peter also has two children - daughter Princess, 13, and son Junior, 16 - with his ex-wife Katie Price.

Last month the singer was quizzed about his family life by the Loose Women panel and confessed that he and Emily haven't agreed on whether to have another child or not.

Peter and Emily share Amelia, seven, and Theo, four

He admitted that while Emily, 32, would love more children, he disagrees. "Honestly – me being 48, I hope she doesn't. I've had loads of kids, I'm happy, she's a great mother," he said.

"I always said to her, you might want more kids, but don't forget our kids will grow older and maybe one of them will bring us children."

Peter went on to confess that his eldest child, Junior, is sceptical over a potential 16-year age gap between him and a new sibling. "I understand what he meant about the age gap, but I said to him There'd be 16 years between [him and a] new child," the doting dad continued.

"I said to him, my brother Andrew - who has sadly passed - and I were 16 years [apart]. He was my best friend. My other brothers know this, but he was my favourite brother. I looked up to him. I don't really think it matters."

