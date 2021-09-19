Alex Jones candidly discusses 'trying day' with sons following baby Annie's birth The TV star welcomed baby Annie in August

The One Show star Alex Jones has spoken candidly about the realities of parenting three young children, much to the delight of her followers.

On her Instagram Stories, the TV star shared a snap of her family day out on Saturday. It showed her two sons, Teddy, four, and Kit, two, each holding one of her husband Charlie Thomson's hands while the sun shone down on a never-ending view of greenery.

Alex wrote: "Today has been a bit trying. Both boys are so tired, Ted after his first full week of school and little Kit because he hasn't slept one night through since Annie arrived, and patience is at an all-time low but getting out and being lucky enough to be able to drink in this view is a real reset."

This comes shortly after she posted a relatable photo of her sleepless night. The mum-of-three shared a video to her Stories that was time-stamped 03:49, revealing that her youngest was breastfeeding and one of her sons had also climbed into bed with them.

Alex panned the camera to show the little boy lying across the bed and gave a rueful look.

The One Show host revealed her sons have been very tired recently

She captioned the clip: "Desperate to go back to sleep but baby is feeding and have another visitor. Charlie has given up and gone to the spare room #nighttimefun."

Alex and Charlie, who got married in 2015, welcomed their daughter on 21 August and announced the happy news on Instagram three days later.

Alex and her husband Charlie welcomed baby Annie in August

The 44-year-old unveiled the first photos of her newborn daughter and gushed: "We have some news... Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21.

"Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can’t believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

