Alex Jones took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a bit of a parenting struggle following the birth of her daughter Annie – and many parents will have been there.

The mum-of-three posted a video to her Stories that was time-stamped 03:49, revealing that she had hoped to get more sleep but her youngest was breastfeeding and one of her sons had also climbed into bed with them!

The One Show co-host panned the camera to show the little boy lying across the bed and gave a rueful look.

She captioned the clip: "Desperate to go back to sleep but baby is feeding and have another visitor. Charlie has given up and gone to the spare room #nighttimefun."

The star and her husband Charlie Thomson, who married in 2015, also share sons Teddy, four, and Kit, two and – sleep deprivation aside – are clearly delighted to have welcomed Annie into the fold.

Earlier this month, Alex shared a glimpse of an idyllic family day out with her fans, posting a sun-kissed photo with her little girl to Instagram.

The star shares two sons and a daughter with her husband Charlie

The 44-year-old held onto her daughter as they enjoyed one of the last warm days of the year.

She captioned the sweet image: "Trying to make the most of our time before little Ted starts school and Charlie goes back to work, so we took a trip to the coast."

Alex went on: "The weather was stunning and it was so nice to see the sea and feel sand between our toes and little Annie loved the fresh air."

Alex is such a doting mum

Her fans were quick to appreciate the photo, with fellow presenters Angelica Bell and Alex Scott posting heart emojis in response.

Other followers commented: "Just adorable," "This is gorgeous Alex," and: "Aw lovely. Love the name Annie... Enjoy."

Alex gave birth on 21 August and announced the happy news on Instagram three days later.

