Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field shares adorable poolside photo of son Beau The star is a doting mum-of-four

Ayda Field has taken to her Instagram Stories to share a photo that will no doubt have melted her fans' hearts.

The doting mum posted a sweet snapshot of her youngest son Beau, one, as he 'helped' her enjoy some peace and relaxation.

In the photo, a yoga mat was arranged outside, and little Beau had toddled over in what looked like tiny swimming trunks, with the ends of his hair damp.

Ayda captioned the snapshot: "Beau is helping me ease into a restorative yoga class…[heart emoji] #yogabuddy #aydavsgym."

The sometime Loose Women panellist shares two sons and two daughters with her husband, singer Robbie Williams, who she married back in 2010 in her native Los Angeles.

The couple welcomed daughter Teddy two years later, followed by Charlie, six, Coco, two, and little Beau, whose arrival was announced via an Instagram post on Valentine's Day 2020.

The family have been enjoying a dream getaway, and Ayda has shared several behind-the-scenes glimpses of the holiday with her fans.

The star shared the cute photo on Instagram

Last Friday, she posed with her eldest son as she modelled a gorgeous red bikini.

The former X Factor judge showcased the gorgeous two-piece from multiple angles, and also showed off an incredible pair of shades embellished with the word: "Go."

"It's a situation," she captioned one of the snaps, pouting for the camera.

A second photo displayed the swimwear in all of its glory, highlighting the 42-year-old's toned physique.

Ayda and Robbie are doting parents

But the sweetest photo was one taken with Charlie as she planted a kiss on top of the young boy's head.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "Kisses with my Charlie are the best!"

Charlie was still sporting the mohawk hairstyle that his father gave him last month.

Robbie gave his son the unexpected makeover in a hilarious clip shared by Ayda which saw the father and son sport matching hairdos.

