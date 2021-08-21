Ayda Field stuns with Coco's makeover after her birthday celebrations She looks amazing!

During the week, Ayda Field and Robbie Williams threw their daughter Coco an epic birthday party as the young girl turned three.

And on Saturday, Ayda revealed that she'd given her young girl a post-birthday makeover, and she looked adorable!

WATCH: Ayda Field and daughter Coco share the sweetest bond

The doting mum-of-four had carefully painted all of Coco's fingernails, and used a variety of colours to make a multicoloured masterpiece, including some striking blues and reds.

"Coco is very happy to have her nails painted," she wrote.

The family have been enjoying some time away in a luscious holiday home, which seems to have permanent good weather!

And the sun was certainly shining when Ayda and Robbie treated Coco to a rainbow-themed birthday party – which came complete with an incredible cake.

Ayda showed her daughter's new nails

The former X Factor judge shared a series of photos and clips on her Instagram page, writing: "To Our Beautiful Coco…3 years ago today you brightened our world, and you have brought us rainbow magic ever since…

"We love you to the moon and back… and yes, you can stay up late today :) Happy Birthday!! #cocopow #birthdaygirl #threenager AWxx."

The young girl's cake looked amazing; a white-iced bake decorated with multi-coloured dots and a cute edible rainbow and clouds on top and 'Happy birthday Coco' was written in gold letters across it.

There were plenty of congratulatory comments for little Coco on Ayda's Instagram. Actress Susie Amy wrote: "Happy birthday our little friend, you’re such a special one," while one fan said, "Awwww fabulous. Happy birthday Coco. love your cake."

Another follower posted: "Happy birthday Coco! What a cute theme!"

Coco turned three during the week

Robbie and Ayda are also parents to Teddy, eight, Charlie, six and Beau, one, and Ayda loves sharing snaps of her family.

And in a recent photo of Teddy and Charlie, the youngsters looked like their parents' doubles.

"Teddy vs Tarte #likemotherlikedaughter," the former Loose Women star wrote on an image of Teddy sat poolside in a summer dress.

And Charlie looked like a complete mini Robbie in a clip as he played a beanbag game on the beach with his mum.

