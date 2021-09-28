Holly Willoughby shares the most adorable photo of son Chester to mark his birthday Happy birthday Chester!

Holly Willoughby is a doting mum to three children, and on Thursday her youngest child, Chester, marked his seventh birthday, and Holly shared the sweetest photo of him.

The picture was taken on the beach and little Chester had adorably drawn a heart in the sand and was about to leave a handprint on it. The youngster was suitably dressed for the beach, wearing a cap, a grey top and a snazzy pair of shorts. Captioning the shot, Holly wrote: "Happy birthday beautiful boy… We love you Chester #lucky7." She then added a heart emoji at the end.

Fans' heart melted at the cute snap and many took to the comments to share their birthday wishes for Chester.

"Happy birthday gorgeous little Chester," penned one, while a second said: "Happy birthday darling Chester big birthday love."

A third commented: "Happy Birthday to your darling boy xx hope you have had a wonderful time celebrating together xx."

The mum-of-three is very protective of her brood, and rarely sharing pictures of them and always making sure their faces are obscured, and this was the case here as Chester's face was away from the camera.

Holly recently thrilled fans when she shared photos from a wonderful trip she'd taken her daughter on as they headed out to the Ashdown Forest – the inspiration for A.A. Milne's Hundred Acre Wood – to stay at the Winnie the Pooh-inspired house.

The star posted two shots from their adventure, one of Belle knocking on the house's door, and another of Holly relaxing on a swing set outside.

Holly doesn't often share photos of her children

The This Morning star looked beautiful in a dreamy red blouse that she'd tucked into a pair of jeans and completed with black trainers.

She wrote: "Yesterday… she made it… Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood in search of Pooh bear and dreams came true… Happy birthday Winnie the Pooh Thank you @airbnb @disneyuk #winniethepooh95th."

