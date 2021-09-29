Catherine Zeta-Jones shares incredible tribute to son Dylan and we're in awe Killing it as a lad!

Catherine Zeta-Jones was one of many celebrities who took the time to pay tribute to their sons on National Sons Day.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas look so in love as they celebrate wonderful news together

But the Welsh actress put her own spin on it in the most incredible and hilarious way with a throwback video of her son Dylan Douglas. Catherine shared a clip of the 21-year-old from when he was a young kid, lip syncing along to Christina Aguilera's Beautiful.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares adorable bedroom video featuring her 'bestie'

Shot while in a car, Dylan passionately powered through the empowering lyrics and even made gestures to the camera to sell the emotion.

"National Sons Day! Mine as a wee lad, 'You are beautiful, in every single way' the gift that keeps on giving," the actress wrote in the caption of the video.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns with photo from her 1992 music video - fans go wild

The clip sent several fans into hysterics, while many also gushed over how adorable her son was back then and his sense of humor. Cameron Douglas, Catherine's step-son from Michael Douglas' first marriage, even commented on it with a, "Yes!"

One fan commented, "Young Dylan was beyond adorable (and he still is!)... love that he inherited your sense of humor, Cath: I hope he had a day as awesome as he is."

Catherine showed off how much of a performer young Dylan was

Another wrote, "This video and your wee lad are definitely keepers," with a third adding, "What a classic! Lol love him!" Many others sent heart-eyed and clapping emojis for young Dylan.

The Chicago actress shares a close bond with all her children, and has shared frequent glimpses of them and their personalities on her social media.

She's highlighted Dylan's own unique sense of humor and how she gels with it before as well, doing so last when he celebrated his 21st birthday.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones is positively glowing in silk dress in countdown to celebratory occasion

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones gets fans talking as she shares photo with dashing older brother

Catherine rang it in perfectly with a hilarious compilation of clips and pictures of her son from over the years.

The actress shared a series of memories on her son's milestone birthday

In the caption, Catherine wrote, "Dylan is 21 today!!! My boy, my boy, my pride, my joy! I love you more than words can say. Happy Happy Birthday, to a gift from God that keeps on giving. love Mom…"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.