Catherine Zeta-Jones gets fans talking as she shares photo with dashing older brother We love it!

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a great picture with her dashing older brother on Friday but it was her skirt that had fans talking.

The actress rocked a golf skirt with the Welsh flag design, and paired it with a black polo shirt, black sneakers and a sun visor.

The mom-of-two was born in Wales, and has remained proud of her heritage throughout her Hollywood career.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' sprawling garden at $4.5million New York home looks like Wonderland

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones 'in a twist' in new bikini video

"A fabulous morning on the course with my Big BRO. Love you," Catherine captioned the snap but it was the skirt that had everyone commenting - even her step son Cameron Douglas.

"The skirt though!" wrote Cameron, alongside a fire emoji.

"Loving the shorts Catherine," added a fan as another shared: "Great pic and love love love your skirt."

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals special skill resulting in latest achievement

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones surprises with natural hair and hints at transformation

"Adore your skirt, and how you always represent your beloved Wales anywhere you go," wrote another.

Fans loved Catherine's skirt

It's not the first time Catherine has been on the green in recent weeks, as earlier in September she shared a selfie showing off another stylish outfit.

The Prodigal Son star gave fans a glimpse of her casual-chic look in a mirror selfie, striking a pose as she showed off her gray polo shirt, gray mini skirt, and star-emblazoned sneakers from her eponymous collection.

"Going to hit balls!!! Watch out! In my @casazetajones kicks!!!,” she captioned the story.

The Prodigal Son star is a big golf fan

Back in July, the Welsh actress revealed the launch of her new shoe collab with women’s footwear brand Butterfly Twists, which is part of Catherine’s lifestyle brand, Casa Zeta-Jones.

The collection includes two vegan styles that come in several colorways. The shoe launch coincides with her new athletic apparel line, developed with the dancewear brand Body Wrappers, and includes pants, jackets, bras, leggings, shorts, and more.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.