Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns with photo from her 1992 music video - fans go wild The star was feeling nostalgic

Catherine Zeta-Jones took a trip down memory lane this week as she shared a still from the music video for her 1992 single, For All Time.

The Hollywood star, who released three songs in total in the ‘90s - including True Love Ways with David Essex and In The Arms of Love - stunned fans with a throwback image, which shows her posing in the desert, dressed in black.

Catherine's long dark hair has been pulled into an intricate half-up style and she gives a sultry gaze with black winged eyeliner and glossy lips.

"#GoldenHour is the best hour and it starts earlier today... Happy Fall," the mom-of-two captioned the photo. "Golden hour really agrees with you...," one fan responded. "Love this 1992 photo shoot for your For All Time music video: happy first day of fall/autumn, Cath!"

Catherine released her music video in 1992

Other followers noted Catherine's striking resemblance to her daughter, 18-year-old Carys, while one confessed: "For a second I thought it was Mila Kunis."

It's not the first time this week that Catherine has sparked a major fan reaction with an Instagram post. She previously shared a photo showing her on the golf course with her older brother, David - but it was her attire that stole the show.

The star recently hit the golf course with her older brother

The 51-year-old actress rocked a golf skirt with the Welsh flag design and paired it with a black polo shirt, black sneakers, and a sun visor. Catherine was born in Wales and has remained proud of her heritage throughout her Hollywood career.

She now lives in New York with her husband Michael Douglas and their two children, Dylan, 21, and Carys. Just recently, however, the siblings left home to return to their studies; Dylan attends Brown University in Rhode Island while Carys has just enrolled at college.

Dylan and Carys have now returned to their studies

Earlier this month, Catherine proudly shared a photo of her children together and wrote: "First day of class at college today for a freshman and senior student, a.k.a. Carys and Dylan. Enjoy every second. I love you and I am so proud of you."

