Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas were the proudest parents last month when their daughter Carys graduated from high school.

But the day was also tinged with some awkwardness for Michael after he was mistaken for the 18-year-old's grandfather.

The Wall Street actor admitted it was a "rough" feeling when he was congratulated by a fellow parent on his "granddaughter's" achievement.

"I gotta tell you, Kelly, it’s a little rough when you’re going out the doors and the other parents are saying, 'Oh congratulations… you must be so proud of your granddaughter,'" the 76-year-old said on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Despite being left red-faced, Michael admitted he didn't take the mix-up personally. He added: "I said, 'Well, I don’t know man. Yeah, okay.' I’m not gonna take it personal, they’re just trying to be nice."

Both Catherine and Michael marked their daughter's milestone on Instagram at the time, with Catherine sharing a gorgeous new family photo posing with her husband, Carys and their son, 20-year-old Dylan.

Michael revealed he was mistaken for Carys' grandfather

In the caption, she wrote: "Carys!!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! You rock and we love you."

Another snap saw Dylan - who is a student at Brown University - affectionately pick up his little sister whilst she held on to her certificate. Catherine, 51, later remarked: "Schools out! Carys is college bound!"

Meanwhile, Michael gushed: "Congratulations to Carys and the entire class of 2021! Your Mom and I are so proud of you! We love you so much and we are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come! Dad."

Catherine revealed her children want to become actors like their parents

Catherine recently appeared on Today where she opened up about her kids and how they were most likely to follow in their parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry.

She said: "Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft.

"They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that."

The star continued: "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp - my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."

