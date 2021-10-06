Rachel Riley reveals 'pregnancy struggle' as she heads on maternity leave The star is expecting her second baby with Pasha Kovalev

Rachel Riley is only days away from her due date and is about to go on maternity leave. But ahead of her second child's arrival, the Countdown host revealed she was suffering from throat burn.

Taking to Twitter to share her struggle on Wednesday, the 35-year-old revealed: "Last day at work today before mat leave so here's an artist's impression of my throat right now, not long left!"

Alongside the post, Rachel shared a meme of Sesame Street's famous furry red Muppet monster, Elmo - which sparked a huge reaction from fans.

One follower suggested: "Have you tried acupuncture? It helps a ton with digestive issues, especially when very pregnant." Another said: "Wishing you all the luck and happiness Rachel! Enjoy your time off! X." A third post read: "You've got this."

The TV star - who is married to former Strictly Come Dancing pro Pasha Kovalev - is due to give birth to her second child anytime now.

Back in June, the presenter revealed was struggling with "pregnancy throat burn". She wrote: "It's that time again. Four months left of pregnancy throat burn but at least I have somewhere to keep my tablets," alongside a snap showing a bottle of TUMS Assorted Berries resting on her blossoming bump.

Rachel and Pasha are due to welcome their second child any day

Rachel is already a doting mum to one-year-old Maven. She met her future husband Pasha when they were partnered up on Strictly in 2013, and announced her pregnancy with Maven in May 2019. One month later, the couple decided to elope and tied the knot in a secret Las Vegas ceremony, before welcoming their baby girl in December 2019.

The TV star confirmed her second pregnancy in April - at the time, she posted a picture of herself standing next to the iconic Countdown board which read out the word, "fittriley", an anagram for "fertility". "A special teatime teaser," she wrote. "And your clue is... Riley had this to thank for the reason her clothes no longer fit her... "

She added: "And it'll only get worse till Autumn! Happy, happy days for our little family @pashakovalev and future big sister Mave."

