Rachel Riley shows off her bare baby bump ahead of impending due date The Countdown star is due to welcome her second child with Pasha Kovalev

Rachel Riley is on the home stretch of her pregnancy and is no doubt looking forward to meeting her second child.

MORE: Rachel Riley shows a hint of her baby bump in a bold leopard-print minidress

Ahead of giving birth, the Countdown host - who is married to former Strictly Come Dancing pro Pasha Kovalev - took to Twitter to recreate a picture of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo upon his return to Manchester United.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Riley thrills fans with surprise announcement

In the hilarious snap, the expectant star was seen showing off her bare baby bump, and she looks like she is ready to pop any day now.

MORE: Rachel Riley reveals daughter Maven mistook her for this celebrity lookalike

Exclusive: Rachel Riley talks family life with Pasha Kovalev

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Remember, the second comes much quicker than the first once labour starts. Good luck." Another said: "Looking good Rach! Hope it all goes smoothly x." A third post read: "Omg Rachel you look ready to pop [heart eyes emoji]."

It's an exciting time for Rachel and her family. She and husband Pasha are due to welcome their second child this autumn. They started dating in 2014 after they were partnered together in the 2013 series of Strictly. The couple then married in June 2019 in Las Vegas, months before welcoming their first child, little Maven, on 15 December.

Rachel uploaded this snap over the weekend

Last month, the family went on a mini summer vacation and Rachel could not resist the urge to share more pictures. "Cooking nicely - not long left now," she stated. "Can't quite get my head around having two tiny humans yet… guess I will do soon enough!"

She added: "And thanks for keeping me clothed @nobodyschild, especially helpful as next to nothing else fits right now!"

Rachel and Pasha are due to welcome their second child soon

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with MailOnline, the TV star confessed that both she and Pasha were unsure about having children in the early stages of their relationship. Having had time to reflect, the pair decided to go ahead before it was too late.

"We've bashed them out! Get the sleep deprivation over in one go is the plan," she said. "I'm 35 and I've got friends that are struggling with fertility, and you just never know if you're going to be able to get pregnant, we have been really lucky, touch wood and we're very excited. They're great, we weren't sure if we wanted them before and we're just both in love, it's lovely."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.