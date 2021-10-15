Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana shares her heartache on late son Rocky's 5th birthday

Tana Ramsay, the wife of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, has paid an emotional tribute to her late son Rocky, whom she miscarried in June 2016.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, the 47-year-old marked what would have been his 5th birthday which coincidentally coincides with Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Tana Ramsay uploaded this emotional message on Friday

"If all had gone as we hoped yesterday 14/10/21 would have been our little boy Rocky’s 5th birthday, the day he was due not the day he was actually born when he was too little to survive," she wrote.

"Not a day goes by when we don’t think of him, but, it wasn't meant to be. We have gone on to be blessed and will be eternally grateful, but shall always remember our angel baby with a heart bursting with love and many many tears x #babylossawarenessweek @gordongram."

Alongside her heartbreaking message, Tana uploaded an emotional quote from Elizabeth Edwards. "If you know someone who has lost a child and you're afraid to mention them because you think you might make them sad by reminding them that they died, they didn't forget they died," the message reads.

"You're not reminding them. What you're reminding them of is that you remember they lived. And that is a great, great gift."

Talking about the loss during an interview on Loose Women last year, the doting mum revealed how she couldn't have coped without Gordon, who was later present at their son Oscar's birth in 2019.

"It's such a personal decision when you have a baby and this was 20 years ago," she said about having children. "The way that I felt, the way Gordon felt, it was something we decided on together. He wasn't with me when I gave birth to Meg or the twins or Tilly.

The couple lost their son Rocky in June 2016

"But now we're older and it's quite interesting because I lost a baby in 2016 and Gordon was with me throughout that entire process and there's no way I could have done it without him right there by my side.

"When we went on to have Oscar, 19 months ago, again he was right there by my side. I think you have to do what absolutely suits you and the one thing that Gordon and I are very good at doing is communicating, everyone knows he's good at chatting."

She added: "It's really made me, what has happened has made me come out of my shell. Naturally, I'm a bit more of a private person but through different things we've gone through, like losing our little boy Rocky."

