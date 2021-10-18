Helen Skelton highlights growing baby bump in gorgeous dress and gives funny update The presenter is due in New Year's Eve

Helen Skelton announced she was pregnant with her third child last month and has now revealed the challenges she is facing due to her baby "growing fast".

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the mother-of-two shared a gorgeous mirror selfie of herself in a stunning green dress.

The photo was taken inside her family home, and it perfectly showed her growing baby bump.

"Throwback to a few weeks ago when I could button a dress - in the blink of eye can't get this over my leg let alone my body. #growingfast #bumpingalong #pregnancy #bump," she hilariously captioned it.

Helen shared a funny update with fans over the weekend

Fans of the Countryfile star loved the update, with many labelling her "gorgeous" and complimenting her choice of outfit.

"That colour is gorgeous on you!" one noted, whilst a second added: "Blossoming beautifully Helen x"

A third praised her for managing to hide her bump during a recent episode of Channel Five's This Week on the Farm.

"You definitely hid your baby bump well at 5onthefarm festival Helen xx," they wrote.

The star announced her pregnancy at the beginning of September

Helen's pregnancy was first announced as she played golf at the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am in early September.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Helen linked to her fellow competitor Inci Mehmet's account, where a video of the star swinging her club was captioned: "An absolute god of a woman!" Helen Skelton learned the game 6 months ago and now lighting it up... whilst preggers!"

A second video showed the star's bump more clearly, and was captioned: "@HelenSkelton What a legend and inspo!"

Days later she posted a picture of her two sons with husband Richie Myler, Ernie, six, and Louis, four, and captioned it: "Grateful," alongside several baby-themed emojis.

The couple's third child, and last according to the presenter, is due later this year.

"New Years Eve," Helen revealed in a recent interview. "The other two were early and my husband keeps saying can we not do Christmas because he missed the last one. I said that's fine, you do the dinner then I'll sit there with my feet up!"