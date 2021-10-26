Gemma Atkinson reveals daughter Mia's incredible reaction to getting a new sibling Gemma and Gorka welcomed Mia in 2019

Gemma Atkinson has been looking at old pictures of Mia and revealed to her nearly two million Instagram followers that her seeing pictures of her newborn daughter had made her broody – "for around 12 seconds".

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares the sweetest words for daughter Mia

The mother-of-one also made the surprising confession that she had recently asked Mia if she would like a sibling and shared the toddler's hilarious reaction.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson responds to feud rumours with fiance's dance partners

"Mia at 10 days old! iPhone memories making be broody (for around 12 seconds)," she wrote, before adding: "We actually said to Mia not long ago 'would you like another baby in the house with us' to which she instantly replied 'No way mummy! Just me!'"

READ: The Strictly Come Dancing couples who survived the so-called curse

RELATED: Gemma Atkinson stuns fans with surprise family connection

Fans loved Mia's reaction, and many praised her honest reply.

Gemma shared a throwback picture of her and Mia

"Mia's got the right idea!" wrote one, whilst a second added: "Love her little personality."

A third remarked: "Mia is so cute!"

In the past, the 36-year-old has left the door open to the possibility of having another child, but she is clearly in no hurry.

In a previous interview with HELLO!, the blonde beauty revealed that the ideal time for her to give Mia a sibling would be when her daughter has started school.

Saying that she would "definitely love another baby," Gemma went on: "I want to enjoy Mia first, so not for a few years at least. "I need to wait until she's at school at least, then I can sleep!"

The couple welcomed their first daughter together in 2019

Gemma also reflected on why she likes the idea of a sibling for her little girl.

The star revealed: "I grew up with a sister, Gorka grew up with a brother, so I think it's nice to have someone to lean on and to share experiences with, to make memories with."

She continued: "Your siblings, they say they're the best link to your past and the best link to your future, because it's your buddy, so I'd love her to have that same bond with someone."