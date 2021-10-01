Gemma Atkinson stuns fans with surprise family connection Who saw this coming?

Gemma Atkinson left her fans stunned on Friday when she revealed her family link to the late snooker player John Spencer with a sweet photo.

John could be considered among the best snooker players in history, and made several firsts in the sport including first winner at the Crucible Theatre, the inaugural winner of the Masters and Irish Masters, and was the first player to make a 147 break in competition. He also won the World Professional title on his first attempt in 1969.

The former Emmerdale star revealed the link as she shared a childhood picture of herself playing snooker. She also shared a black-and-white photo of John playing snooker and the front cover of his book, Spencer on Snooker.

In her caption, she wrote: "First sport I played was Pool and Snooker. All because of Great uncle John Spencer (my Nanas brother) if you know your Snooker, you'll know who John was #worldchampion #goodolddays

"I love looking back at family photos, always such good memories to cherish."

She later jokingly poked fun at her appearance in the photo, saying: "I lost the boy looks but defo kept the gruffly boy voice!"

Gemma revealed her surprising family link

Fans couldn't believe the link, as TV presenter Gethin Jones questioned: "WHAT? John Spencer was your uncle???"

Another shocked follower penned: "Oh wow, what a connection and I agree the photo is totally Mia," and a third added: "That's a family connection I wasn't aware of!"

Many thought the star resembled her own daughter Mia in her youth. Gemma shares Mia with fiancé Gorka Marquez, who is currently hard at work training on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Earlier this month, it was Gemma's turn to be away from the family as she embarked on a trek through the Scottish highlands.

The star is a doting mum to daughter Mia

And while she was away, Gorka and Mia sent her a beautiful message. "What do you want to say to mummy?" the doting dad asked his daughter at the beginning, to which she responded "Kiss you".

The Spanish dancer then encouraged the two-year-old to send sweet messages to her mum, including "I miss you," "I love you," and "Keep walking," whilst also blowing her kisses.

The clip melted Gemma's heart and she wrote alongside it: "I most certainly will Keep walking Mia! 2 more days until family cuddles and a wash!"

Gorka's Strictly colleagues were quick to react with Dianne Buswell writing: "OMG," followed by several red heart emojis. Johannes Radebe wrote: "Mia babe," whilst many others simply added crying emojis.

