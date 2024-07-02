Meet Cristiano Ronaldo's six lookalike children and their mothers

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodríguez, 30, delighted football fans on Monday, when she took several of Ronaldo's children to watch the superstar sportsman take to the pitch in a match against Slovenia.

While all eyes were on Ronaldo during the game, onlookers noticed that the footballer's adorable children were sitting with his partner, offering a glimpse into their family life.

While Georgina is not the biological mother to all of Ronaldo's children, she considers herself their mother, with her Instagram bio reading: "Mama to six blessings."

© Getty Georgina took her children to watch their father play football

Read on to meet Ronaldo's six children...

Portuguese footballer Ronaldo is father to six children, three of whom he had through surrogacy, before meeting Georgina, who is the biological mother to three of his children.

1/ 8 © Instagram Ronaldo's oldest son Cristiano Jr Ronaldo's first child, Cristiano Jr., was born in 2010 via a surrogate. Now 14 years old, his dad refers to him as his 'partner in crime,' with the teen following his dad's famous footsteps as a talented footballer.



2/ 8 © Instagram Cristiano Jr and his siblings The identity of Cristiano's mother is not known, and the footballer has full custody of his firstborn. Georgina loves Cristiano Jr as one of her own, celebrating his 14th birthday by writing on Instagram: "Happy Birthday to my big boy, I love you to the moon and back." She has been in his life since he was six, and they share a close bond.

3/ 8 © Instagram Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo Ronaldo began dating Georgina in 2016, and in June 2017, the sports icon welcomed twins Eva and Mateo through a surrogate.



4/ 8 © Instagram The identity of the seven-year-old twins' biological mother also remains private, but Georgina is mother to the two little ones



5/ 8 © Instagram Alana Ronaldo Five months after Eva Maria and Mateo were born, Georgina gave birth to her first biological child, Alana, in November 2017, making her less than half a year younger than her twin siblings.



6/ 8 © Instagram Bella Esmerelda and Baby Ángel Ronaldo In October 2021, Georgina and Ronaldo shared they were expecting twins, due in April 2022, however, they suffered the devastating loss of their baby boy on the day he and his sister were born.



7/ 8 © Instagram Ronaldo's baby daughter and her older sister In a heartbreaking statement, Ronaldo wrote: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. "It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl can give us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," he added, revealing that their other baby was born safe and sound. He continued: "We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.