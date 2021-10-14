The One Show's Angela Scanlon shows off baby bump photo as she confirms second pregnancy Congratulations are in order!

The One Show presenter Angela Scanlon has confirmed she is pregnant with her second child - much to the delight of her fans!

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the 37-year-old revealed the happy news alongside a series of photos where she showed off her blossoming baby bump.

The Irish presenter, who has been married to Roy Horgan since 2014, is already a doting mother to daughter Ruby Ellen, three.

"SO, this is happening!! I'm pregnant & apparently already prepping for actual labour," she said. "Baby Horgan The Second (official title) arrives next spring. Feeling very lucky & excited & also nervous about jumping on a trampoline (forever)."

Angela's friends and fans alike were quick to comment, with Alex Jones saying: "Lovely news!!!!! [heart emoji]." Stacey Dooley remarked: "Congratulations darlin!" Alexandra Burke wrote: "Screaming for you!!!!!!!!!! Congrats my darling xxxx."

Oti Mabuse added: "Congratulations [heart eyes emojis]." Daisy Lowe stated: "Congratulations beauty!! [heart emojis]."

The One Show star is pregnant with her second child

Although Angela likes to keep her daughter out of the spotlight, she occasionally shares photos of the little one. The mum-of-one recently posted a gorgeous picture of her daughter as she explained three things she was grateful for.

"Stealing my gear already!!", she began in the caption, adding: "Haven't done a #ThanksAMillionTrio in donkies.

"1. Walks with the 'threenager'; 2. Slow, lazy weekend after a manic week at work; 3. Speckled eggs! Have been hatching something for a while & it's about to come to fruition. As a weird perfectionist I never feel quite ready but I'm starting to push myself to leap even when it feels uncomfortable."

