Pregnant Rachel Riley shares bump comparison ahead of baby number two

Rachel Riley is just days away from her due date as she awaits the arrival of her second child with former Strictly star Pasha Kovalev - and she certainly has that pregnancy glow!

Taking to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes moment from her pregnancy, the Countdown star posted a photo of her 40-week-old baby bump next to a similar photo from her first pregnancy. The 35-year-old looked almost identical in the two photos, taken years apart, as she rocked the same maternity sports bra and black leggings.

"Bump no 1 vs bump no 2 just past 40 weeks!" penned Rachel. "My midwife has ordered me to watch only happy/relaxing things now, no adrenaline/drama/stress - can someone let United know today please," joked the star, referring to the Manchester United vs Liverpool football game earlier this week.

Rachel looked glowing in the side-by-side photo posted to Instagram

Fans rushed to the comments to give Rachel support as she nears her due date. "Sending you positive vibes for a smooth delivery," wrote one fan, while another sweetly shared: "Wishing you a safe and quick birth!"

A third fan wrote: "Wow! You look unreal!" before wishing the star "good luck" on her delivery. The maths whiz looked radiant in the photo, sporting a natural glowy makeup look with a rosy blush and glossy pink lip.

The star, who is married to former Strictly dancer Pasha Kovalev, met her husband on the set of the BBC show and the couple went on to tie the knot in Las Vegas a few months before their daughter Maven was born in 2019.

As Rachel revealed in an exclusive interview with HELLO! on Tuesday, the couple can't wait for their second child to arrive and are looking forward to a big family Christmas this year.

Rachel welcomed daughter Maven in 2019

"We're so excited to be able to plan a proper family Christmas at our house in London this year with all the family, the grandparents and of course, the newest arrival," she said.

"It'll be an exciting one for Maven as she'll be much more aware this year. It's strange to think that by Christmas, we'll be a family of four!"

