Meghan Markle's best friend Misha Nonoo details daughter Marina's difficult start to life

The Duchess of Sussex's best friend, Misha Nonoo, has revealed her daughter Marina's difficult start to life following her premature birth six months ago.

The mother-of-two opened up to her Instagram followers on Tuesday and revealed that she was sharing her "own vulnerabilities" in the hope of empowering other women.

"It's been a little while since you've heard from me. I wanted to wait until Marina was in a good place to share our story," she captioned her post, which consisted of several slides telling her daughter's story.

"Thank you to all the incredible doctors and nurses that helped make all our wishes come true, we are so grateful for everything you have done for our family."

Misha announced her pregnancy earlier this year

Misha, who is rumoured to have set up Prince Harry and Meghan on a blind date, lives in New York City, but revealed she was out of town when she went into labour six months ago.

"Earlier this year, I went into early labor with our baby daughter, Marina. She arrived whilst I was in another city, away from home and without any family around me.

"She was immediately rushed to the NICU and subsequently received a number of surgeries. I was unable to hold her for weeks," she added.

Misha and her husband Mike share two children together

"The extraordinary care that she received whilst in the NICU has eternally indebted us to the incredible doctors and nurses that helped nurture our daughter back to health and I am personally humbled by these selfless professionals."

Marina is the designer's second child with her husband, Mikey Hess. They are also parents to a son, Leo, who celebrated his first birthday in March, a month before she announced her pregnancy.

"This is Marina's story. I share it with you, my community, because women are the epicenter and the foundation of everything I have ever done and in sharing the difficulty of the past six months, I want to give hope to those who might be struggling with a similar situation and to help others feel more comfortable with sharing their own challenges."

The designer was praised for her confession

She continued: "I want to honour our daughter because her fortitude, determination and resilience at such an early age has taken my breath away. Having a child that is sick or requires serious medical attention is one of the hardest things one can go through as a parent."

The 36-year-old went on to praise her baby girl, calling her a "superhero" and praising her "strong spirit". "I am in awe of our daughter and the extraordinary spirit with which she was born. I have always looked to women for inspiration and courage in life and in recent moments when I have felt powerless, it was her strong spirit and light that has kept us marching forward. She is quite simply, a superhero."