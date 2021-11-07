Gordon Ramsay shares rare photo of son Oscar in 'Sunday best' – and he's so grown-up! The celebrity chef is a dad-of-five

Gordon Ramsay got his fans talking at the weekend as he shared a snapshot of his youngest son, two-year-old Oscar.

The Celebrity Masterchef host took to Instagram, where he posted a photo of the youngster wearing a dark red sweater over a white shirt.

Oscar's blond hair was parted to the side as he looked into the distance and the little boy wore a very serious expression.

"Dressed in my Sunday Best @oscarjramsay," Gordon captioned the image, and his fans rushed to the comment section to respond.

Many pointed out how alike the father-son pair look, with one writing: "He's Gordon himself, just a little bit younger!"

Others added: I can't get over how much he looks like you," and: "He's got the Ramsay look nailed down!"

Some fans, however, focused on how grown-up Oscar looked in the picture, with one posting a string of laughing emojis as they cheekily joked: "Is he swearing yet?"

Gordon shared the sweet new photo to social media

Another chimed in: "Aw he looks so grown up," and we have to say, we agree. Gordon and his wife Tana are proud parents to five children.

As well as little Oscar, the couple share Megan, 23, twins Jack and Holly, 21, and 19-year-old Matilda, known as Tilly, who is competing on this series of Strictly.

Last month, Tana shared a heart-warming photo to Instagram that showed the couple's two youngest children walking together from the back, and she gave it the most adorable caption.

Gordon dotes on his youngest son Oscar

The mum-of-five wrote: "@tillyramsay @oscarjramsay both leaving home this morning for their respective days… one clutching dance shoes the other clutching Peppa Pig space hopper - not sure who will have more fun."

One of her followers gushed: "This has just melted my heart into a giant puddle!!!"

Another added: "Just adorable - and the wee Peppa Pig hopper - reminds me of when my baby was small #heartmelt."

