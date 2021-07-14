Steph McGovern reveals source of parenting 'stress' – and it's so relatable The Steph's Packed Lunch star shared the candid insight on Instagram

Steph McGovern took to Instagram to share the challenges of looking after her young daughter while travelling solo – and many parents are sure to relate!

The down-to-earth star posted a photo to her Instagram Stories which showed a picture taken out of an aeroplane window, with the wing of the plane visible above fluffy white clouds.

The mum-of-one captioned the picture: "Thanks to the staff at @LBAAirport… for helping me, my daughter + Eeyore get on our flight safely! It's stressful on your own with a toddler isn't it!"

Steph added a gif to the image which read: "A wee holiday in Northern Ireland."

The presenter is enjoying her summer break while her popular daytime TV show, Steph's Packed Lunch, is off our screens until the autumn.

It's clearly not without stress, however, as her post proved.

Steph shared her parenting challenge with her fans

Steph is a doting mum to her little girl, who she welcomed in November 2019, but has always kept her daughter's name and photo out of the media.

The 39-year-old also protects her partner's privacy, although it is believed that she works in television production.

The former BBC Breakfast presenter recently revealed that she had spent what she called the 'perfect' evening with her partner – and she was as relatable as ever.

The presenter shared a photo taken from a Saturday night at home, which showed some takeaway food peeking out of a cardboard bag on the table with the television on in the background.

The star will return to her TV show later this year

Steph captioned the picture: "Perfect Saturday night… "Baby asleep. Drinking wine. Eating takeaway. Watching Motherland."

The star lives in Yorkshire with her family, and initially launched her show, then called The Steph Show, from home, filming it in the heart of lockdown.

After moving to a studio in Leeds, the show was renamed and became a favourite lunchtime watch for many.

