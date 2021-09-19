Steph McGovern delights with selfie during day out with daughter The Steph's Packed Lunch star is a mum of one

Steph McGovern shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her family life with her daughter in a black-and-white selfie at the weekend.

The star, who welcomed her little girl in November 2019, took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet photo.

It showed Steph wearing leggings and a light top with glasses and her blonde hair pulled back.

The presenter appeared to have taken the picture in the mirror of a lift and leaned one arm on her daughter's pushchair as she did so.

She captioned the image: "Heading straight to the park with my little girl… Sweaty, post spin sesh but who cares…"

The proud mum-of-one later shared another selfie which showed her smiling in St James's Park, where she was pushing her daughter's pushchair.

The Steph's Packed Lunch host shares her little one with her partner, who prefers to stay out of the limelight.

Steph shared the parenting photo to social media

However, the couple are clearly as loved-up as ever, with the blonde's other half throwing a lavish outdoor bash for Steph's 39th birthday over the summer.

Taking to her Instagram page back in June, the TV star - shared a series of snaps, including one of their daughter posing with her face obscured by some giant helium balloons and another of their incredible taco van.

"On Saturday my brilliant partner surprised me with a little b'day garden party.... here are a few of the pics," Steph wrote in the caption.

The presenter's daughter will turn two in November

"She hired the most AMAZING taco van serving LUSH food+drinks! Thanks @tacoporium.

"Then @saradaviescc surprised us with a load of delicious treats from @tastytartscakes that she had sent over. And my gorgeous mate Jane bought me a fabulous b’day cake made by @selzcakes. Local small businesses all doing fantastic stuff. #smallbizshoutout."

Sharing her delight, Steph concluded: "We drank, chatted, danced and PLAYED MUSICAL CHAIRS! It was brilliant. I have the best friends and family in the world."

