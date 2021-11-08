Steph McGovern reveals struggle with working mum's guilt as she shares rare photo with girlfriend and daughter The Channel 4 favourite welcomed her daughter in 2019

Steph McGovern has given fans a rare insight into her family life as she marked her daughter's second birthday over the weekend. Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old shared a series of snaps - including one of her shadowy silhouette alongside her girlfriend's and their child's - during a day on the beach.

"Had one of those weekends that makes me so happy. I have been hanging out with my family and friends to celebrate my little girl's 2nd birthday," revealed Steph.

"I can't believe she is 2 already! What a two years. For all parents out there or anyone who looks after kids... big respect."

The Packed Lunch host then admitted she has found juggling her career and being a mum as the "hardest job" – but said she wouldn't have it any other way.

"It's the hardest job I've ever had," Steph admitted. "I worry about her constantly. I feel guilty when I'm away working. And I panic about her future. And let's not mention the fact that I quite regularly leave the house in an outfit covered in food and snot.

"BUT it is also the most rewarding job in the world. I am [explicit] knackered all the time, but I am happy. And I am lucky to have an amazing partner and between us our little family is everything I could want in life."

Concluding the message, Steph continued: "To all the parents/grandparents/foster parents/carers - you are bloody brilliant. Now can someone invent a device that gives you the equivalent of 10 hours sleep when you’ve only had 4 or 5? #parentlife #milestones #birthday."

Friends and fans alike were quick to comment, with one post reading: "2 is such a great age. So much more fun coming your way, and more sleep! I promise! X." Another remarked: "Aww happiest of birthdays to your daughter. You are bloody fantastic Steph I admire all the love, happiness and energy you project. She is one lucky girl to have you as a mother xx."

The mum-of-one is very private about her personal life, keeping pictures of both her partner and their daughter out of the spotlight. It is believed that her partner works in television production.

