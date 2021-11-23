Sam Faiers shocks with unexpected baby news - see sweet reveal The pregnant star marked the occasion with a family photo

The Mummy Diaries star Sam Faiers has just announced she is pregnant with her third child with her partner, Paul Knightley.

Taking to Instagram to share an adorable family photo to mark the news, Sam was pictured alongside Paul and their two children, five-year-old Paul Jr. and three-year-old Rosie. The doting mum looked down at her children as they kissed her baby bump, while her partner Paul cradled her from behind.

"Soon to be a family of 5", Sam captioned the sweet post. "We have a spring baby on the way. We’re so happy and feeling blessed.

Sam announced she is expecting her third child on Instagram

The mother-of-two continued that she'd like to keep the sex of her baby a secret, penning a question to fans: "ps keeping this little one a surprise?"

Fans rushed to the comments to congratulate the 30-year-old star on her exciting news, flooding her post with heart emojis and sweet messages.

"Ahh congratulations Sam & family", wrote one fan, while another remarked: "Aw wow, congrats to you all, that's lovely news, maybe another Mummy Diaries too."

The Mummy Diaries follows Sam and her family as the children grow up

The news comes as a delightful surprise to fans who had suspected the glamorous mother-of-two was expecting, after concealing her stomach in several pictures from the family's most recent holiday to Dubai.

"I knew it! So exciting" wrote a fan, while others commented: "I called it!"

Sam, who shot to fame during her time on TOWIE, her partner Paul and their two children, Paul and Rosie, moved from Hertfordshire to Surrey in April 2020 into a house worth £2.25million, which the couple are reportedly paying £7,000 per month to rent.

Sam and partner Paul have been together since 2014

It boasts five bedrooms, each of which comes with its own en-suite bathroom, so there's plenty of space to accommodate their new arrival when it's born in the spring!

Congratulations Sam and Paul.

