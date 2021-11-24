Meet I'm a Celebrity star Dame Arlene Phillips' family - see adorable photos Take a look at some sweet family photos

Dame Arlene Phillips has made a big impact on the I’m a Celeb castle since the show began on Sunday, with her and fellow campmate Naughty Boy threatening to leave after just four days.

While she may be considering leaving, the former dancer, who hopes to fill the role of 'mum’ of the group during her time on the show, is proving to be popular among her fellow 'clink' contestants. But who are her real-life family? Read on to find out everything you need to know…

Is Arlene Phillips married?

The 78-year-old is not married but is in a long-term relationship with designer and carpenter Angus Ion. The couple started dating in 1985 after they met on the set of Freddie Mercury's music video for I Was Born To Love You.

Arlene was previously married to fashion designer Danny Noble, whom she married when she was 27 and he was 18.

Arlene's partner is designer and carpenter Angus Ion

Does Arlene Phillips have children?

The I’m a Celeb star has two children, one daughter, Alana, from her marriage to Danny and another daughter, Abi, from her relationship with Angus.

There is a 12-year age gap between the two as Alana is 42 years old and Abi is 30.

Arlene with her two daughters

Arlene fell pregnant with Abi when she was 47 years old and revealed in an interview with Good Housekeeping last year, that she felt like a "freak".

"[I was told] I was some kind of freak, that I would find it hard to bond with my baby when I could be the grandmother," she said.

"I let all these remarks go by with tears in my eyes. Nowadays, being an older mother is very common. When you let all those things go you see the absolute joy of having a baby when you’re older. You really do feel like you’ve been given a gift," she added.

Arlene and daughter Abi

While not much is publicly known about Abi, Arlene’s eldest daughter, Alana, is a makeup artist who married her long-time partner Henry Stewart in 2018.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Arlene shared a picture of the bride and groom along with the following caption: "Spreading the news! My beautiful daughter got married today. I'm so happy. #proudmum #beautifulday #newinlaw #weddinghappiness #importantthingsinlife."

Arlene with her grandaughter Emme

Arlene also has two granddaughters, Lila Primrose and Emme Bow, who are the children of Alana and husband Henry. The former Strictly star frequently posts adorable snaps of her grandchildren on Instagram.

