14 best Christmas jumpers for kids ready for Christmas Jumper Day

Leanne Bayley
Looking for the best Christmas jumper for your kids? We've shopped the best childrenswear shops so you don't have to. From cute to the playful and unique Christmas jumpers, shop the best for children...
If you've left your Christmas jumper shopping to the last minute, fear not, we're here to help. Whether you're after the perfect Christmas jumper for women, for men or festive onesies, we've done all the shopping so you don't have to. Let's be honest: Kids and festive knits go together like Santa and his favourite reindeer Rudolph. The best news is that the high street is full of cute, fun festive knits for the kids - and you can even get family jumpers if your Christmas card shoot is looming. Plus, Christmas Jumper Day is on December 11 this year, so snap your Christmas jumper up fast because they're selling like hot cakes...
GET FESTIVE: The best Christmas jumpers for women
Shop the best Christmas jumpers for kids for the holidays...
H&M's sparkly Christmas jumpers
Christmas sweatshirt, £9.99, H&M
Christmas jumper, £9.99, H&M
River Island Boy's Santa's Little Helper knit
Christmas jumper, £16, River Island
Boden's adorable novelty jumper for boys
Christmas jumper, from £38, Boden
Marks & Spencer's slogan Christmas jumper
Snowday Christmas jumper, £18, Marks & Spencer
Primark's super festive Christmas jumper
Christmas jumper, £7, Primark
Asda's cute reindeer Christmas jumper
Christmas jumper, from £8, Asda
Subtle but cute Christmas jumper for little boys
Fair Isle Christmas jumper, from £12, Very.co.uk
The perfect Christmas jumper for Santa's biggest fan...
Santa Appreciation Society jumper, £25, NotOnTheHighStreet
A personalised Christmas jumper for your little angel
Personalised Christmas jumper, £25.99, NotOnTheHighStreet
Next's sequin Santa knit
Sequin Santa Christmas jumper, from £20, Next
Matalan supermarket sweep for a festive jumper
Christmas jumper, from £10, Matalan
Tesco's got your little T-Rex sorted
Christmas jumper, from £10, Tu at Tesco
New Look's Navidad girl's jumper is stylish and chic
Christmas jumper, £7.49, New Look
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.