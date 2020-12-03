﻿
christmas-jumpers-kids

14 best Christmas jumpers for kids ready for Christmas Jumper Day

Will your kid win best in class with their Christmas jumper?

Leanne Bayley

If you've left your Christmas jumper shopping to the last minute, fear not, we're here to help. Whether you're after the perfect Christmas jumper for women, for men or festive onesies, we've done all the shopping so you don't have to. Let's be honest: Kids and festive knits go together like Santa and his favourite reindeer Rudolph. The best news is that the high street is full of cute, fun festive knits for the kids -  and you can even get family jumpers if your Christmas card shoot is looming. Plus, Christmas Jumper Day is on December 11 this year, so snap your Christmas jumper up fast because they're selling like hot cakes...

Shop the best Christmas jumpers for kids for the holidays...

H&M's sparkly Christmas jumpers

hm-christmas-jumper

Christmas sweatshirt, £9.99, H&M

hm-christmas-jumper-boy

Christmas jumper, £9.99, H&M

River Island Boy's Santa's Little Helper knit

ri-christmas-jumper

Christmas jumper, £16, River Island 

Boden's adorable novelty jumper for boys

boden-christmas-jumper

Christmas jumper, from £38, Boden 

Marks & Spencer's slogan Christmas jumper

ms-christmas-jumper

Snowday Christmas jumper, £18, Marks & Spencer

Primark's super festive Christmas jumper

primark-christmas-jumper

Christmas jumper, £7, Primark 

Asda's cute reindeer Christmas jumper

asda-christmas-jumper

Christmas jumper, from £8, Asda 

Subtle but cute Christmas jumper for little boys

very-christmas-jumper

Fair Isle Christmas jumper, from £12, Very.co.uk

The perfect Christmas jumper for Santa's biggest fan... 

society-christmas-jumper

Santa Appreciation Society jumper, £25, NotOnTheHighStreet

A personalised Christmas jumper for your little angel

personalised-christmas-jumper

Personalised Christmas jumper, £25.99, NotOnTheHighStreet

Next's sequin Santa knit

next-christmas-jumper

Sequin Santa Christmas jumper, from £20, Next

Matalan supermarket sweep for a festive jumper

matalan-christmas-jumper

Christmas jumper, from £10, Matalan

Tesco's got your little T-Rex sorted

tesco-christmas-jumper

Christmas jumper, from £10, Tu at Tesco

New Look's Navidad girl's jumper is stylish and chic

new-look-christmas-jumper

Christmas jumper,  £7.49, New Look

