Why we haven't seen Princess Beatrice's baby girl Sienna yet The royal baby was born in September 2021

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child together, a daughter names Sienna Elizabeth, on 18 September.

The royal couple announced the news on Beatrice's Twitter page, later sharing an adorable print of little Sienna's footprints. But three months since her birth, the public is still yet to get a glimpse of the new royal baby, leading many to wonder why.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo welcome their baby girl

When Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child, August Philip, in February, she shared a photo of herself and husband Jack Brooksbank with their newborn on her Instagram page. She has since shared several sweet pictures of her son.

However, Beatrice is leading a more private life with her baby, preferring to keep her out of the limelight. The eldest daughter of Sarah Ferguson does not have an Instagram page like her sister.

👣 We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.



We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna. pic.twitter.com/6abMIXDSLT — Princess Beatrice of York (@yorkiebea) October 1, 2021

HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash says: "Princess Beatrice is not a working member of the royal family and is more private as a result. She has shared some personal news on Twitter and may choose to share photographs when Sienna is christened, but there is no expectation on her to do so. If she does decide to share images it will be a personal decision for her."

Beatrice and Edoardo at Kate's carol concert

We have seen Beatrice out and about since Sienna's birth though. On Wednesday, the new mum joined other members of the royal family at the Duchess of Cambridge's carol concert in London, along with her husband Edoardo.

And at the end of November, MailOnline published photos showing the family of three at Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland. The Princess looked radiant as she tucked into a hot dog from the winter market while pushing her newborn in a trendy £1,000 Fox 3 Bugaboo pram.

Beatrice and Edoardo recent house move is another sign of her desire for a quieter life.

The picturesque Cotwolds is the Princess' new home

The couple relocated from their London home of St James' Palace to the beautiful countryside region of the Cotswolds. According to The Express, the house is worth a dazzling £3million and boats a swimming pool and tennis courts.

Edoardo's parents also live in the Costwolds, so the couple have grandparents on hand for babysitting Sienna.

It appears that Beatrice intends to keep her daughter's privacy for as long as she can. Now that Eugenie and Zara Tindall's babies have been christened, however, it won't be long before Sienna is baptised too. Whether Beatrice shares a photo of her little girl at the occasion is yet to be seen.

