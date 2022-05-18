Exclusive: Princess Beatrice makes rare comment about her daughter Sienna

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

New mother Princess Beatrice has revealed the sweetest detail about her eight-month-old daughter Sienna exclusively to HELLO!

Speaking to HELLO!'s editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon at the Ivy Club in London on Tuesday night for the ninth annual Oscar's Book Prize, the royal gave a rare insight into how she spends time with her baby girl – and it's totally adorable.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice welcomes baby Sienna

The 33-year-old royal, who is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and is Patron of the prize, divulged how she reads Rosie's book about kindness to little Sienna!

Rosie shared: "It's fantastic that Beatrice is such a keen supporter of children’s books. I was delighted to learn that she has been reading baby Sienna my Be Kind book. She made my day!

"This is clearly a charity very close to her heart, having been diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of seven. The winning picture book Maybe charmed us all at the event."

HELLO!'s Editor Rosie meets Princess Beatrice

And Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson also recently revealed how she reads to Sienna and her cousin August, the son of Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie.

The royal author of Her Heart for a Compass told Metro: "I read them bedtime stories." She added: "August is such a little chap, and I'm playing trucks with him - but if he prefers to play with Barbie dolls in the future, that's fine."

When Sarah attended HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards in October, she couldn't help but gush over the family's latest arrivals. "Sienna, she's very, very beautiful," she said.

Speaking of her daughters, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew revealed to HELLO!: "My children are phenomenal mothers. They were great children but now they're phenomenal mothers. And now, I have these two exceptional grandchildren all in one year.

"You know it's pretty incredible, but everyone asks me, 'How are your grandchildren?' Well, firstly, I look at my girls being wonderful mothers and then I see these incredible beings."

Beatrice and her husband Edoardo

Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their daughter Sienna last September, with a statement from Buckingham Palace confirming the news.

It read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

"The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces. The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news."

