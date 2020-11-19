James Jordan causes major confusion as he reaches out for baby advice James and Ola welcomed their daughter in February

When it comes to buying for your baby, shopping can be a real minefield! So James Jordan decided to reach out to his loyal fans before making his next purchase for baby Ella. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, James revealed his nine-month-old daughter is ready for a baby walker, and asked his followers for some advice.

"Hi guys. Can anyone recommend a really good baby walker? One that they hold onto themselves So many to choose from I quite like the old fashion wooden one but want to get one that works well," the former Strictly star wrote.

WATCH: James Jordan hits the shops with baby Ella

While fans rushed to offer their suggestions, some admitted they had been initially confused by James's post. "I thought you wanted to employ someone to walk your child like a dog walker and was gonna have a go!!!!," one admitted. "You mean a support to help the baby walk! To be honest anyone is good. It only supports them so long as it has wheels and they can push it then it's good."

A second echoed: "Haha thought you meant someone to walk your child! I need sleep lol x."

Little Ella has just started crawling

Just recently, James revealed that little Ella is on the move, sharing a series of videos showing her crawling around her bedroom floor.

James and wife Ola only relocated their daughter into her own room earlier in October – and it was an emotional decision.

"My dad said, 'You should start putting her in her own bed or you'll be making a rod for your back later on. I think you should do it,'" James, 42, explained in the couple's parenting column for HELLO!.

James and Ola welcomed their daughter in February

"So we did it," Ola shared. "We put her in her room yesterday! The day before we said, 'This is going to be the last night she sleeps with us.' When I was getting her ready for bed I was feeling anxious!

"I was thinking, 'Oh my God, she's not going to be next to me anymore.' I was getting all teary then I thought, 'Snap out of it, she has to do it, she's getting to be a big girl now,' and she was fine!"

