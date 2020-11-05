James Jordan enjoyed a little shopping spree with baby Ella this week, and documented their time together on Instagram. Taking to his Stories, the former Strictly star used his platform to help promote a local children’s clothes shop as he revealed they were shopping for something "special" for his little girl.

While little Ella is quite content in the video, she is very distracted by her dad's face mask! At one point she pulls the covering down away from James's mouth before pushing her fingers in his mouth as he tries to talk to the camera.

WATCH: James Jordan hits the shops with baby Ella

Both James, 42, and his wife Ola Jordan, 38, are completely devoted to their baby girl, their first child together. Earlier this week, Ola took to Instagram with a series of sweet Halloween snapshots, showing little Ella all dressed up in a bat costume.

"Happy Halloween from my scary monster #1sthalloween #8monthsold," the 38-year-old captioned her post.

James and Ola are devoted to baby daughter Ella

The former Strictly stars welcomed Ella via Caesarean section at 9.20am on 27 February. Sharing their happy news with HELLO! at the time, new mum Ola gushed: "As soon as they put her on my chest, she stopped crying and opened her eyes and looked at me. Our bond was there from the first second."

The professional dancers, who have been married since 2003, had a difficult three-year journey to become parents, which saw them turn to IVF.

The couple welcomed their baby girl in February

Opening up about the exact moment they first laid eyes on Ella, James recalled: "It's horrible to watch someone you love go through surgery and you feel so helpless. Every time a machine made a noise I was asking what was going on.

"I couldn't relax. I'm a control freak so it's hard not to be able to do anything to help. Then came the Lion King moment when they held her up above the screen for us to see her. We burst into tears." He added: "I could stare at her all day. I didn't want to let her go."

