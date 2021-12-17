Olivia Munn and John Mulaney 'welcome a baby boy' Congrats to the new family!

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have reportedly welcomed a baby boy. Olivia gave birth in Los Angeles on 24 November, the day before Thanksgiving, reports TMZ.

The pair have yet to share any news of his birth. The comedian confirmed in September, during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, that they were expecting a child together. "You've had a year," the presenter told John, to which he replied: "I packed a lot into this... Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife."

"Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia," he continued.

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible, and that's been incredible, and she's held my hand through that hell. And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

John and Olivia's romance was revealed earlier this year, months after John's split from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler.

The artist said at the time: “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

Olivia and John reportedly welcomed their son in November

The couple had no children.

The former Saturday Night Live writer has been vocal about his struggle with substance abuse in the past.

In a 2019 interview, the 39-year-old revealed he began drinking at the age of 13.

John shared in September that they were expecting

"I drank for attention. I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn't. I didn't know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again," he shared.

Speaking to Esquire he added that his drinking had prompted him to start using drugs.

