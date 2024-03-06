Olivia Munn looks sensational in swimsuit snapshot during beach day with son with John Mulaney

Olivia Munn celebrated her adorable son, Malcolm, on Instagram on Tuesday when she delivered a series of photos featuring the tot.

Taking to social media, The Newsroom actress showed off her little boy's cute fashion sense as she confessed to spending more time and money on his wardrobe than her own.

While sweet Malcolm is certainly a scene-stealer, so is his mom.

Olivia looked sensational in the first image in which she wore a sleek, black swimsuit during a day out at the beach with her boy, who she shares with boyfriend, John Mulaney.

She wrote: "I shop more for him than I do for myself," before adding many other images of Malcolm looking super cool.

© John Mulaney on Instagram Olivia and John with their son Malcolm

Her post came at a challenging time for Olivia and SNL's John with his ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler, revealing her plans to release a tell-all memoir.

Men Have Called Her Crazy will hit shelves on August 13, three years after their split.

Anna shared the news on Instagram and wrote: "I have been writing this book for two years. More accurately though I have been writing it for close to four decades. I have never been more proud of any work."

© Getty Images John Mulroney's ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler is releasing a tell-all memoir

She continued: "It is a story about mental health; about being a woman; about family. And finally, about the endless source of my heartbreak and rage…men."

When John and Anna split in May 2021, she said she was "heartbroken" that her husband had decided to end their marriage.

It came five months after he completed a stint in rehab for cocaine and alcohol addiction.

© Olivia Munn on Instagram Olivia and John with their son Malcolm in June 2023

John filed for divorce in July that year shortly after he was linked to Olivia and their son was born in November 2021.

John and Anna were married for six years before they parted ways.

Olivia and John have kept relatively quiet on their relationship since they became an item, but she opened up to the Los Angeles Times in 2021 about the attention their romance had been getting.

© Photo: Getty Images They don't often talk about their relationship

"It's definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way," she said of gossip.

"They think they know our relationship so well, when in reality, they don't. There's no way anyone could know what any of his relationships were or what our relationship is."

