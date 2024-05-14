Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's young son Phineas has the most precious curls in unseen footage

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's sons are growing up so fast. The Cry Me A River hit-maker posted a cute video featuring previously unseen footage of their children Silas, eight, and Phineas, three, to mark Mother's Day – and their youngest kid has the most gorgeous curls.

The little boy boasts a long head of light curls and looks positively angelic as his mother Jessica cradles him in her arms.

WATCH: Justin Timberlake shares unseen footage of sons Phineas and Silas

The video, which you can watch above, was soundtracked to the outro of his hit Mirrors, a song he famously penned to convey his deep love for soulmate Jessica.

The adorable clip features personal footage of Jessica bossing mom life, from dancing with their kids during concerts to goofing around in a ball pit.

She was also seen in raw unfiltered footage as she ate lunch, read a magazine and posed up a storm around their family home. It's plain to see how much he adores his wife!

© Instagram Jessica and Justin's son Phineas has the sweetest blond curls

"You do it ALL. We love you so much. Happy Mother’s Day," he captioned his heartfelt post.

Justin and Jessica's family life

Justin, 43, and Jessica, 42, have been an item since 2007 and made things official with a big white wedding in 2012.

© Instagram 'You do it ALL. We love you so much. Happy Mother’s Day,' Justin captioned his heartfelt post

These days, the pair lead a relatively quiet life out of the spotlight, residing in an ultra-private gated community in Big Sky, Montana.

Justin and Jessica's second son, Phineas, was a lockdown baby born in July 2020 but they didn't confirm his arrival until January 2021.

© Instagram These days, the pair lead a relatively quiet life out of the spotlight

The Sinner actress and producer subsequently insisted it wasn't a deliberate choice to keep his birth private, blaming the pandemic for their low-key announcement.

Meanwhile, the ex-boybander recently revealed his new album Everything I Thought I Was was inspired by the joy his family life has brought him.

© Instagram Jessica and Justin have been an item since 2007

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the My Love singer joked: "I have two wonderful children, who are going to be the death of me. But yeah two boys and a wonderful wife and I'm just happy. Is that controversial these days?"

"You get to a point in your life where you realize that all the things that have conspired really to get you to this point are beautiful," he continued. "And I don't think I've ever taken the time to reflect and look at my life and say like, 'Wow this is really cool' and just be thankful for it."