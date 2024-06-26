Justin Timberlake shares very rare video of wife Jessica Biel and youngest son Phineas after DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake has posted a very rare video of his youngest son, revealing Phineas, four, was at his Madison Square Garden show in New York City on Tuesday night.

Phineas was caught on camera being held by his mom, Justin's wife Jessica Biel, by Roy Nachum, an artist who tagged Justin and wife Jessica; Justin then reposted the clip on his own social media accounts.

Watch the video here...

Jessica Biel and son Phineas watch Justin Timberlake performing in MSG

In the video, Jessica was seen dancing to Justin's hit single "Suit and Tie" with Phineas in her arms. At one point Justin appeared to be singing to his wife of 11 years. They have two sons, Silas, nine, and Phineas.

Jessica had been in the city filming her new Prime Video series The Better Sister.

© Instagram Jessica Biel and son Phineas watch Justin Timberlake perform live

The decision to attend the show also reveals her unwavering support of the singer, following his arrest on Monday June 17; Justin, 43, was arrested Monday night for driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York, and he was left in police custody overnight.

The father-of-two was driving a 2025 BMW in the Hamptons town of Sag Harbor around 12:30 a.m when he was pulled over by a police officer who determined he was intoxicated.

© Kevin Mazur Justin Timberlake performs onstage during his "The Forget Tomorrow" world tour

“His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” the court papers said.

When the officer stopped him, Justin reportedly said under his breath that "this would ruin the tour," to which the officer responded: "What tour?"

"The world tour," Justin answered.

© Handout Justin Timberlake is seen in a booking photo on June 18, 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York

He refused a breath test, said the court papers, which listed his occupation as “professional” and said he’s “self-employed.”

A statement from his lawyer Mr Burke's office read: "Mr. Burke looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations. Mr. Burke will have a lot to say at the appropriate time; he is currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney's office."

© Jerritt Clark Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend Justin Timberlake's 'EVERYTHING I THOUGHT IT WAS' album release party in 2014

The incident came the day after Father's Day, which Jessica celebrated by honoring Justin. The actress posted candid photos of their rarely-seen sons in addition to a loved-up selfie of the two of them, and called him their "rock".

"You are so many things to so many people. But to us you are THE ROCK," she wrote in her caption.

"The rock we climb on, we lean against. The rock that shades us from the sun," she continued, adding: "And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We LOVE YOU."