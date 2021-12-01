Leigh-Anne Pinnock delights fans with rare baby photo ahead of red carpet event The star gave birth to twins back in August

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is a doting mum to her twin children that she welcomed back in August and on Wednesday she shared a rare photo of one of them.

The singer is opting to keep both their names and gender secret, but before she headed out to the premiere of her debut film Boxing Day, she shared a candid snap where she breastfed one of the twins. The gorgeous black-and-white snap also showcased her stunning home, which appeared to be dazzling with various Christmas lights set up.

The room also featured a pair of plush curtains, and two armchairs with cushions that had eye-catching designs on them.

In the caption, the star waxed lyrical about her night, enthusing: "What an overwhelmingly incredible night...

"Watching back my acting debut and seeing little old me as a leading lady in a whole MOVIE! @warnerbrosuk @amlameenbaby THANK YOU for taking a chance on me #BoxingDayTheFilm OUT DECEMBER 3rd! A film we ALL need right now."

And although she might not have mentioned her children in her caption, the shot alone proved the huge part that they play in her life.

Leigh-Anne stunned fans with a candid moment

Fans were blown away by Leigh-Anne's amazing achievement as fiancé Andre Gray said: "Inspiration. So proud of you."

A second fan wrote: "Superwoman, congratulations my love," and a third added: "She is posting one of her kids!!! I cry. Last night was soo emotional!!!! I can't ahhh."

Alongside the adorable baby photo, Leigh-Anne also shared several sensational photos from the premiere night, which was hosted on Tuesday.

The star welcomed her twins back in August

The singer showed off her incredible post-baby body in a black floor-length gown with backless and ruched detail.

She looked fabulous as usual despite suffering a near wardrobe malfunction - due to the windy weather - whilst she posed for the cameras with her co-star Aml Ameen.

She was also joined by Andre, as well as her Little Mix bandmates Perrie Edwards – who also recently had a baby – and Jade Thirlwall.

28-year-old Perrie turned heads in a nude Christopher Esber number, while Jade, also 28, looked divine in a chic corset top and PVC trousers.

