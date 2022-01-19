Peter Andre's fans send prayers after sharing desperate plea to reunite with his parents The Australian singer hasn't seen his family for two years

Peter Andre left friends and fans rushing to support him after sharing an update on his plans to return to Australia following a change in Covid-19 travel restrictions.

MORE: Peter Andre's video of Junior divides fans – and even the teenager is embarrassed

The doting father-of-four, who hasn't been able to return to Australia for over two years, took to Instagram to share an emotional post and update on his mother's health. In a post that read: "RESTRICTIONS EASE FOR VACCINATED INTERNATIONAL TRAVELLERS," Peter shared his hopes that the news of quarantine-free travel.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre can't stop laughing as his son performs a dance

"If this is true (I don’t want to get too excited) this will be the greatest news I could ask for," Peter told fans. "Hopefully get to see my mum, dad and sister within the next month. Somehow seems too good to be true but I'll investigate."

One fan was quick to comment: "I really hope you get to see your family soon [heart emoji]. I can’t imagine what it must be like to be so far away from them," leaving several prayer emojis.

SEE: Peter Andre and wife Emily's lavish Dubai holiday home is fit for royalty – video tour

Peter's sister then wrote: "See you soon my bro."

"I really really hope so sis," Peter replied. "We miss you all so much. I really think mum needs us right now."

Peter has remained in the UK throughout the pandemic with his wife Emily

Responding to a fan comment on why his return to Australia is so important, the Mysterious Girl singer wrote: "It's been two years and mum not well. I really do hope it is true and doesn’t change."

READ: Peter Andre's son Junior teases 'big things are happening'

MORE: Peter Andre left heartbroken after missing son Junior's big moment

It's not the first time Peter has tugged on the heartstrings of fans after posting a heartwarming tribute to his parents, who he hasn't seen since the pandemic began.

It's not known whether Peter with take his children with him to Australia

Taking to Instagram last year, the star wrote a heartfelt caption dedicated to his mum and dad on their anniversary. The Australian star told fans he was "so sad" to have been separated from his parents over the last 18 months.

"I'm so sad I can’t see you face to face yet, but I pray the borders will open soon. Thank you for inspiring me in every possible way. Bringing me and my brothers and sister up in a way that I hope has made you proud. I hope we’ve listened (I'm sure I’ve messed up a few times, and for that I apologise) but I have and will always try to think of you both and your lessons as I bring my children up in this changing world," wrote the 48-year-old.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.