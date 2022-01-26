Madonna's daughter Mercy James makes rare appearance for milestone birthday The Like a Virgin singer reached new heights

Madonna made sure that her daughter Mercy James had the time of her life for sixteenth birthday and shared their day on her social media.

The superstar singer revealed that she and Mercy, along with her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and younger son David, 16, spent their day at Six Flags.

"We're here for Mercy's birthday at Six Flags Magic Mountain," she said in the video, then cutting to her song with Justin Timberlake and Timbaland, 4 Minutes.

WATCH: Madonna's son cooks her a meal - and it's gourmet standard

"Y'know, she feels different. She's feeling new, she's feeling renewed, she's feeling goofy and quirky. She's live, laugh, loving. She's 16, she's about to get turnt," Mercy said.

Madonna also included a shot of the steep roller coaster descent and their separate reactions to the ride, ranging from wanting to do it again to feeling like throwing up.

It eventually concluded with the group dancing in the park and performing a series of stunts for the camera. "Magic Mountain with Mercy James for her B day," she wrote in the caption.

Madonna took her daughter Mercy to Six Flags for her birthday

Many took to the comments to wish Mercy on her birthday, with one writing: "They're really making you ride all these rollercoasters. Love it," and another adding: "I love to see you with your family."

The Papa Don't Preach singer shared another clip on her page where she shared a glimpse of the family celebration that had been prepared for her birthday.

In the video, Mercy walked into her room to see it covered in balloons from top to bottom, eventually being hugged and adored by her twin siblings, nine-year-olds Estere and Stella.

As the group rejoiced, Madonna also included several throwback photographs of herself with her daughter over the years, ending with a clip of Mercy singing to Aaliyah's Try Again in her decorated room.

The singer celebrated her daughter's big sixteenth with family

"Happy Birthday Chifundo Mercy James!! The Kindest, Most thoughtful, most Magical Girl on the Planet!!!!!!!! There is no one like you! #sweet16," she captioned her heartfelt post.

