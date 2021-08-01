Madonna melts hearts in sweetest video with daughter Estere This is adorable!

Madonna is a doting mom to six children, and despite her large brood, it's clear that she shares a close bond with all of them.

And in an adorable video with daughter Estere, eight, the global icon left fans speechless.

WATCH: Madonna has the sweetest mother-daughter moment with Estere

The pair were cuddled up together as Madonna said: "Hello Estere," to which her young daughter smiled and responded: "Hello, mom."

The Music singer then asked: "Do you love me?" and Estere cheekily responded: "Of course."

The mom-of-six then teased: "What do you mean of course? Do you love me a little bit or a lot a bit?"

Estere responded: "A lot a bit," to which her mom sweetly added: "I love you to the moon and back," to which the young girl giggled and then said: "I love you more than that."

Fans were left speechless by the cuteness in the video, and many only commented with strings of heart emojis.

The pair melted hearts in the sweet video

Several others also complimented her parenting, as one wrote: "The best mom in the world," and a second added: "Mother's love."

Madonna is also a mom to Lourdes, Rocco, David, Stelle and Mercy.

Eldest daughter Lourdes is a trained dancer, and the 24-year-old recently showed off her dancer's background in a stunning clip.

The dancer looked gorgeous in her off-duty style, rocking a skimpy black crop top that displayed her toned abs and tiny waist.

Pairing it with some patterned loose trousers and an Adidas jacket, Lourdes stood out from her deserted surroundings.

The singer is a proud mom of six

Lourdes no doubt hypnotised her followers with her fluid movement as she effortlessly flowed from one move into another while performing on a clifftop with the sun setting behind her.

Keeping her comments turned off, the 24-year-old simply tagged photographer Anna Pollack.

Back in June, Lourdes stunned her followers when she, once again, showed off her fabulous figure in a tiny green bikini.

Sharing the image on her Instagram Stories, Lourdes left very little to the imagination as she walked down a sandy path.

