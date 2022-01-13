Madonna worries fans after displaying large bruise on her leg The star recently returned home after spending Christmas in Gstaad

Madonna is known for posting daring photos, but the images she shared on Wednesday, which showed a large bruise on her left leg, left fans concerned.

MORE: Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon dons cut-out dress for seriously unexpected photo

"Life has beaten me up! Do you think I give a [expletive]. Only the Devil Cares….,,,,,,,,,,, HOMEWEAR………….. @versace," she captioned the photos taken inside her Los Angeles bedroom.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Madonna And Her Children Reveal Epic Christmas Tree As They Dance To Olly Murs

The mother-of-six wore a gorgeous Versace robe for the shoot and completed her look with large sunglasses, high-knee stockings and a gorgeous pair of metallic shoes.

READ: Madonna divides fans by editing herself into risqué new photo with daughter Lourdes

RELATED: Madonna shocks fans with nude pictures inside Los Angeles bedroom

As for her hair, the star wore plaits and kept her makeup natural, with a bold brown lipstick.

Madonna displayed a large bruise in her left leg

For one of the snaps, Madonna purposely pulled her tights down to show the large bruise, which began around her hip area and went down to the knee.

Fans were quick to voice their concern, with one writing: "What happened on your leg dear ????" Another remarked: "What happened??," followed by a teary-eyed emoji.

A third added: "We are all beaten by life but the important thing is to get up and you know how to do this very well!"

Madonna is clearly enjoying being back at home in Los Angeles, after spending the festive break with her family in Gstaad.

Madonna spent Christmas with her family in Gstaad

The singer was accompanied by her six children, daughter Lourdes, 25, Rocco, 21, David Banda, 16, Mercy James 15, and nine-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

Sharing pictures of their adventures in the Swiss town, Madonna wrote on Instagram: "Farewell Gstaad……….We will never forget your Mountains or your Moonshine!"

Another post showed her twins learning how to ski. The video, which played to her hit Frozen, showed the youngsters' journey, from skiing with just one ski and falling down, to hitting the slopes by themselves and celebrating by high-fiving their instructor.