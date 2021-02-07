Dancing on Ice star Lady Leshurr reveals heartbreak at sad family death The rapper has had a tough few years

Rapper Lady Leshurr is gaining quite a fan base for her fun skating routines on Dancing on Ice with her professional partner Brendyn Hadfield.

Learning to ice skate to such a high standard and perform routines on TV is tough going, and life has been particularly hard for Lady Leshurr in recent years.

The songwriter, real name Melesha O'Garro, recently revealed the heartbreak her family has endured after her sister Carmen passed away in January 2019, when she was only 39.

Lady Leshurr tragically lost her sister in 2019

She told The Sunday Mirror: "I recently lost my sister to breast cancer and that’s really made me think I need to push myself, I need to challenge myself, to get my confidence back."

Tragically, Carmen's husband also died from cancer and the couple's eight children are now orphaned. They are looked after by their grandmother, who the paper says has had to leave her work as a carer to bring up the children.

Lady Leshurr added: "My sister wanted a massive family, she always said that. She was a great mum. We were very close." To help her family, the singer bought her mum a house in Birmingham so there is enough space for them all.

The Dancing on Ice contestant revealed how she found her sister's death stressful and sad and that she still speaks to her Carmen when she's doing "something massive" like the show, when she feels her energy.

Lady Leshurr often thinks of her sister while performing on Dancing on Ice

It must be wonderful for Carmen's children to now be watching their aunty perform on the TV skating contest. In fact, Lady Leshurr told the paper that her late sister's kids gather together to watch her onscreen and scream at the telly in excitement!

We wish the star luck in the competition as she skates with her sister Carmen in mind.