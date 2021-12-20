Louise Minchin shares extremely rare photo with her daughters after I'm A Celebrity stint Louise and her husband David Minchin share two daughters

Louise Minchin is making the most of her time with her loved ones following her successful stint on I'm A Celebrity this year.

A week after the show came to an end, the former BBC Breakfast star shared a gorgeous selfie with her two daughters, Mia, 19, and Scarlett, 16, during a family day out to Fortnum & Mason.

Posing alongside her beautiful lookalike girls, Louise gushed: "Having afternoon tea at @fortnums. Festive weekend in London with my two girls."

Louise shares her two teenage daughters with her husband David Minchin, to whom she has been married since 1998. The family previously lived in London, but in 2012, they moved to Chester, Cheshire after BBC Breakfast relocated to a studio in Salford.

Last year, the mum-of-two opened up about their close family unit - and how they had coped with lockdown. "It's actually just reaffirmed stuff that I knew, but mostly that I love being at home," she told Good Housekeeping. "My family is my most important thing to me.

The I'm A Celebrity star shared this snap with her daughters

"I accept that lots and lots of people have really, really difficult situations, but it's confirmed to me that I am a home bird. That is where I'm happiest and I'm happiest with my family, and so I feel really lucky to be spending time with them."

Detailing their lockdown routine, the former BBC Breakfast host shared: "I go to work at 3:40am, get home at around 11am and have breakfast with my eldest daughter, Mia, and then she goes and does her university work.

"The other daughter will be on a Zoom for school upstairs in her bedroom, and my husband will be working too. We're all working in different rooms." She added: "If I haven't already had breakfast with Mia, I'll wait a bit and have lunch with Scarlett, and then maybe go out for a walk or something."

