Geri Horner stuns in rare photo with son Monty – but fans are distracted The Spice Girl's son recently celebrated his birthday

Geri Horner was the epitome of 'yummy mummy' when she enjoyed a day out with her son, Monty on Friday.

The Spice Girls star looked effortlessly chic in her usual all-white outfit, consisting of jeans, a polo neck, and a padded jacket with faux fur trim. Geri shared a snap of the duo enjoying a spot of shopping, with her caught on camera mid-laugh while little Monty stood beside her in a cute blue camo jacket.

While fans loved seeing a snapshot of the pair, there was another family member in tow who managed to steal all the attention – her adorable rescue dog Daisy.

The little pooch was safely tucked away in a large holdall that Geri was carrying, with her cute head poking out of the front of the bag.

"'In the bag' I couldn’t help but bring her with me. I promise she insisted. Daisy refuses to be left behind," Geri captioned the family snapshot.

Geri looked gorgeous in her family snapshot

Fans were quick to react to the photo, with one replying: "Great photo and love how Daisy is the boss." A second said: "Aww look at her little face, Geri. So cute." A third added: "Ahaha Daisy popping that way from the bag cracks me up."

Geri introduced Daisy to her followers last August with a sweet photo of her cuddling the pooch on Instagram. "Meet Daisy! She has had some health problems but she's on the mend and will be coming home with us in a few weeks. Exciting," she captioned the lovely image.

"She's a rescue dog from @battersea that needed a second chance in love and a family… And Daisy is a mix of shih-tzu, just like Harry (who was also from @battersea too," she added.

Geri recently celebrated Monty's fifth birthday

The family outing comes just one week after Monty celebrated his fifth birthday, with Geri sharing a beautiful tribute to her little boy to mark his special day.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram to post a sweet photograph of Monty playing on his drum kit. Another previously unseen image showed Geri cradling her son, laughing as he wriggled in her arms.

She wrote: "Happy birthday Monty! 5 today! So proud of you. We love you so much."

