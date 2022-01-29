﻿
Geri Horner stuns in rare photo with son Monty – but fans are distracted

The Spice Girl's son recently celebrated his birthday

Geri Horner was the epitome of 'yummy mummy' when she enjoyed a day out with her son, Monty on Friday.

The Spice Girls star looked effortlessly chic in her usual all-white outfit, consisting of jeans, a polo neck, and a padded jacket with faux fur trim. Geri shared a snap of the duo enjoying a spot of shopping, with her caught on camera mid-laugh while little Monty stood beside her in a cute blue camo jacket.

While fans loved seeing a snapshot of the pair, there was another family member in tow who managed to steal all the attention – her adorable rescue dog Daisy.

The little pooch was safely tucked away in a large holdall that Geri was carrying, with her cute head poking out of the front of the bag.

"'In the bag' I couldn’t help but bring her with me. I promise she insisted. Daisy refuses to be left behind," Geri captioned the family snapshot.

geri-horner-son

Geri looked gorgeous in her family snapshot

Fans were quick to react to the photo, with one replying: "Great photo and love how Daisy is the boss." A second said: "Aww look at her little face, Geri. So cute." A third added: "Ahaha Daisy popping that way from the bag cracks me up."

Geri introduced Daisy to her followers last August with a sweet photo of her cuddling the pooch on Instagram. "Meet Daisy! She has had some health problems but she's on the mend and will be coming home with us in a few weeks. Exciting," she captioned the lovely image.

"She's a rescue dog from @battersea that needed a second chance in love and a family… And Daisy is a mix of shih-tzu, just like Harry (who was also from @battersea too," she added.

geri-horner-son-monty-pushchair

Geri recently celebrated Monty's fifth birthday

The family outing comes just one week after Monty celebrated his fifth birthday, with Geri sharing a beautiful tribute to her little boy to mark his special day.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram to post a sweet photograph of Monty playing on his drum kit. Another previously unseen image showed Geri cradling her son, laughing as he wriggled in her arms.

She wrote: "Happy birthday Monty! 5 today! So proud of you. We love you so much."

