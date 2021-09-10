Charley Webb melts hearts with sweet photo of Buster after tough week The star's children returned to school this week

It's been an emotional week for Emmerdale star Charley Webb as sons Buster and Bowie returned to school, with Buster starting his first year of high school.

Earlier in the week, Charley had written about how "emotional" it had been for her 11-year-old son, but she ended the week on a high note in a sweet photo with him.

The adorable photo saw the pair sat together in the car during the school run, with Buster looking very smart in his school uniform.

"Happy Mama, Happy Kid," she said, adding a heart sticker that read: "I love you so so hard, like the most ever."

In a video she posted earlier in the day, the star spoke of her worries during the week. "It's been an anxiety hell for me with Buster starting high school," she wrote. "My CBD routine has completely changed for the first time ever."

She revealed how she had used the natural sleep aid to help with her sleep, but had also used it in the mornings to calm her nerves.

"That feeling of stress and worry just completely went," she explained. Tagging the brand, she added: "It's really helped me as I'm such a worrier. When I don't take it, I can really see the difference in my sleep.

"I need a good sleep to function, I'm so moody when I'm tired!"

Charley shares three sons with husband Matthew Wolfenden

While Buster and Bowie are off at school, Charley is still looking after son Ace, and on Wednesday they had an adorable mother-son moment in the garden.

The pair enjoyed matching iced drinks – with the actress having an iced coffee and her two-year-old savoured a babyccino.

While the mum-of-three tried to update her followers on the relaxing moment, her son had his own agenda – and it was hard for his mum not to laugh as he dipped his fingers in her drink in search of ice cubes and asked to drink from her straw.

Speaking to the camera, Charley opened the video by saying: "Me and Ace are having a nice coffee in the garden - he's got oat milk with ice."

"Me want," Ace hilariously interrupted as he reached for his mum's beverage, to which she responded: "Get your fingers out of my iced coffee."

