Charley Webb is a doting mum to three children, but like any parent she can be left frustrated by some of their antics – and she certainly was on Tuesday.

The Emmerdale actress took to her Instagram Stories in the morning to share that her son Ace had scribbled all over the walls, and she was far from impressed. Sharing a video of the doodle, she asked Ace, who was playing with a toy car: "Who was that?" to which the two-year-old responded: "Me." However, when she tried to get her son to say why he'd done it, he instead walked off.

Captioning the video, she wrote: "'Sorry.' And stroked my arm. Hope your Tuesday's started off better than mine."

The actress later took to her Instagram Stories to further talk about the incident, but she also had a cute milestone to share.

"So, my Tuesday did not start very well, as you saw because Ace drew all over the wall," she explained. "He's got this thing about drawing on the walls, tables, himself, just anywhere apart from the paper basically."

She added: "We've always got crafts in our house because Bowie is obsessed with crafts, so it always turns into chaos because Ace cannot stick to the rules."

Charley was not impressed

The 33-year-old then shared a small concern she had for her small son, saying: "His talking is getting so good. He went through a stage of not… I was a bit worried because he wasn't talking like the other two had been.

"But now he's really starting to string his little sentences together, it's so cute."

The star is a mum to three children

She finished by wishing her fans a great day. "Hope everyone's alright, and you're having a better Tuesday than I have," she concluded. "I mean, to be fair, I've perked right up now."

Alongside Ace, Charley is also mum to children Buster, 11, and Bowie, five, and she recently opened up to HELLO! about missing parts of their childhood because of her busy schedule.

"I was working five days a week, 7AM to 7PM, and I missed out on that normalcy of life, I didn't realise quite how much I was missing out on," she revealed. "Just being able to be there for the kids and witness some of their biggest milestones as they grow up, like Buster's first day of high school, was so special."

