Charley Webb reveals son Bowie's heart-melting tribute to dad before adorable reunion The Emmerdale star is a doting mum

Charley Webb shared the sweetest behind-the-scenes glimpse into her family life on Wednesday, and it’s sure to have touched her fans’ hearts.

The Emmerdale actress and busy mum took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a photo of her middle son, Bowie, five, walking on a beach in idyllic surroundings.

SEE: Charley Webb stuns in black swimsuit during family excursion

The little boy sported a striped hoodie, jeans, green boots and a blue hat pulled down over his eyes.

Bowie held on to the hat’s rim to stop it flying off as Charley’s caption revealed the sweet reason for his choice of headwear.

"Wearing Daddy’s hat because he misses him," she wrote, adding a broken heart emoji.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charley Webb melts hearts with results of adventure with sons

The star explained her husband’s absence in a smaller caption at the bottom of the picture.

SEE: Charley Webb stuns fans with gorgeous photo of her mum

MORE: Charley Webb's garden is the perfect paradise for her three children

Tagging her husband, Matthew Wolfenden, in the snap, she penned: "@matthewwolfenden55 came and surprised us all at the cottage and the kids thought it was Christmas. Only been away from him for a day."

Little Bowie missed his dad during their brief time apart

Charley and Matthew, who also shot to fame on the ITV soap, tied the knot in 2018, eight years after welcoming their oldest son, Buster, now 11.

As well as Buster and Bowie, they are doting parents to their youngest son Ace, who is two years old.

Charley has shared some lovely insights into her family’s life during the school summer holidays, including a hilarious video last month that saw Bowie riding the waves – sort of.

Charley is a proud mum to her three children

On her Instagram Stories, the 33-year-old posted a short clip of the five-year-old sailing down a small stream in a rubber ring before it flipped over and landed him in the water.

"It's not funny mum," the youngster exclaimed as he climbed to safety but Charley couldn’t stop giggling at her son’s antics.

She captioned the video: "Wait until the end….. He was fuming that I laughed."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.